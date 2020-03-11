Wednesday night’s game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz at Chesapeake Energy Arena has been postponed.

As NBA navigates coronavirus pandemic, Thunder - Jazz game cancelled moments before tipoff tonight. "We are safe. Please go home," announcer tells crowd.

No further details yet. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) March 12, 2020

Players from both teams were on the court preparing for the game and were directed to return to the locker room before the announcement was made inside the arena.

