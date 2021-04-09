Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted on Friday that striker Edinson Cavani isn't sure where he will be playing next season.

The veteran Uruguay international has been rumoured for months to be unsettled in England and interested in a move back to South America to suit up for Boca Juniors.

"We keep an open dialogue and he’s still unsure what he wants to do next season, which I find fine," Solskjaer said in his availability ahead of Sunday's visit to Tottenham Hotspur. "It's not been easy year either for him or the rest of the world, this season, so he still wants time to make his mind up."

The 34-year-old Cavani is in his first season at Old Trafford, signing as a free agent following the expiry of his deal at Paris Saint-Germain. Cavani's one-year deal is believed to come with a club option for a second.

Solskjaer believes that his presence will be an asset as the club looks to cement a Champions League place and win the Europa League.

“I’m very sure that we will get a good version of Edinson for the rest of the season," Solskjaer said. "He knows that this is the business end of the season, where we fight for the Europa League trophy and we can see the end-line in the league. Only eight games left and you’re thinking about where you’re going to end up. He’s been so positive in and around the place, he’s been great to have, he’s been working hard now obviously to get fit and we’ve got him and now, hopefully, we can keep him fit for the next six, seven weeks.”

Cavani has made 28 appearances for United this season, scoring seven goals with six coming in the Premier League.

United currently sits second in the table on 60 points, nine points clear of fifth-place Chelsea. After visiting Spurs on Sunday, the Red Devils will host Granada on Thursday in the return leg of their Europa League quarterfinals tie. United won the away leg 2-0 on goals from Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.