Oliver Ekman-Larsson is staying in Arizona.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, an Ekman-Larsson trade is off the market.

Benning, as we reported, went back at Arizona today, but the latest offer did not move the process along. Canucks are done trying as is Boston, hence OEL is now off the market...unless he decides to revisit options down the road. https://t.co/6JjUYta13J — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 9, 2020

Originally, Ekman-Larsson's agent, Kevin Epp, told Dreger that he was giving the Coyotes a Friday ultimatum to trade him to either the Boston Bruins or Vancouver Canucks, two teams the defenceman would agree to waive his no-move clause to go to.

Dreger reports that Canucks general manager Jim Benning went back to Vancouver Friday morning but his latest offer did not move the process along. Canucks are done trying to trade for him and so are the Boston Bruins, unless options are revisited down the road.

Ekman-Larsson is only one year into an eight-year, $66 million deal he signed as an extension in July of 2018. Arizona's captain is due an average annual value of $8.25 million in each of the next seven seasons.

In 66 games during the 2019-20 campaign, Ekman-Larsson put up nine goals and 21 assists. He was selected sixth overall in the 2009 draft.