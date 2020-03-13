Olympic wrestling qualifier going ahead in Ottawa without fans

OTTAWA — An Olympic wrestling qualifier in Ottawa is still going ahead, but is now closed to spectators.

United World Wrestling and Wrestling Canada Lutte announced in a release that the Pan-American Olympic qualification tournament at Ottawa's Shaw Centre will run from Friday through Sunday with only essential staff and limited family members in attendance due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An opening ceremony planned for 4 p.m. ET Friday has been cancelled.

The release said a full refund will issued to ticket purchasers in the coming days.

The event is one of the few still being held after the spread of COVID-19 led to mass cancellations of other tournaments and the suspension of major sports leagues worldwide.

Erica Wiebe, an Ottawa native, is one of 16 Canadians scheduled to compete.

Wiebe is the reigning Olympic champion in the women's 76 kg weight-class. She's scheduled to fight for an Olympic berth on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2020.