SAITAMA, Japan — Bridget Carleton had 18 points and seven rebounds as Canada's women's basketball team cruised to a 74-53 win over South Korea on Thursday, improving to 1-1 at the Tokyo Olympics.

Natalie Achonwa added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Canadians, while Kayla Alexander chipped in with 10 points.

Park Ji Su of the Las Vegas Aces, South Korea's lone WNBA player, had 15 points.

After a close first half, Canada broke the game open with an 8-0 third-quarter run for a 13-point lead. The Canadians went into the fourth up 49-39.

South Korea pulled to within six, but Carleton muscled to the hoop for a layup and drew a foul, and Canada was back up by nine. The Minnesota Lynx guard was excellent down the stretch and her turnaround jumper had the Canadians up by 13 with 5:37 to play, and they never looked back.

Achonwa is playing in Tokyo after missing the last 10 WNBA games for Minnesota with a sprained medial collateral ligament in her right knee.

Canada closes the group stage against No. 3 Spain on Sunday. The top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals, along with the two best third-place teams.

After losing in the quarterfinals in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, Canada arrived in Tokyo with a best-ever fourth-place ranking and intent on climbing the medium podium. The goal had been victories in all three group games, which would have ensured a favourable draw in the second round.

But Canada opened with what could play out to be a costly 72-68 loss to Serbia, the team's first major international game together since clinching an Olympic berth way back in February of 2020 in Belgium.

In their first Olympic appearance since 2008, the No. 19 South Koreans, meanwhile, were coming off a four-point loss to Spain in their opener. Canadian coach Lisa Thomaidis talked about the parity in the 12-team Olympic tournament after the team's opener, saying "every game at the Olympics is pressure-packed. We're here to win every one."

Canada got off to a better start Thursday, and led by six points late in the first quarter. South Korea capitalized on some defensive miscues for a 5-0 run to end the quarter, and Canada took a 16-15 edge into the second.

Shay Colley, back after suffering an apparent shoulder injury in Game 1, scored on a driving layup after a steal by Kia Nurse with 37 seconds left in the half, and the Canadians had five points of breathing room — 33-28 — at halftime.

Due to the pandemic, the Canadian women spent most of the last 18 months stationed at various points abroad, their only connection via Zoom calls.

The Canadians — minus their trio of WNBA players Achonwa, Nurse and Carleton — finally gathered in Tampa, Fla., in May at the Toronto Raptors' temporary training facility. They finished fourth in the FIBA AmeriCup in Puerto Rico last month. Their WNBA contingent finally joined the team two weeks ago in Japan.

Basketball is being played at the Saitama Super Arena, which has a moving block that can stretch the stadium's capacity from 19,000 — the configuration for the Olympic basketball games — to about 37,000.

With no fans permitted due to Tokyo's state of emergency amid rising COVID-19 cases, Canada's chef de mission Marnie McBean, banging on a large drum, was a one-woman cheering section. Otherwise, the voices of players hollering directions were easy to hear over the squeak of sneakers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2021.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said the Canadians had a 16-point lead in the first quarter.