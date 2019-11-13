What does the future hold for Toronto FC and Michael Bradley?

Toronto FC defender Omar Gonzalez said Wednesday's "it's crucial" for the team to retain captain Michael Bradley this summer.

Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders in the MLS Cup represented Bradley's 200th game with Toronto and the final under his current contract. He carried a $6.5 million salary this season, which was second-highest in the MLS.

Gonzalez said Bradley is a needed presence for the club as he holds all players accountable. Striker Jozy Altidore added he'd be "disappointed" if Bradley did not return.

Bradley, 32, joined Toronto in 2014 from AS Roma and has 13 goals and 16 assists since the move. He pulled out of this week's Team USA game against Canada due to an ankle injury sustained in the MLS Cup.

Goaltender Quentin Westberg, who is without a contract for 2020, and defender Justin Morrow, who has club option, both expressed their desire to return to the team on Wednesday.

“Anyone in the league would want to be here. I’d love to be back," Morrow said. "We’ve shown we have a very good team and the future is bright. 2019 was difficult with big players leaving but we showed a lot of strength and character.”

