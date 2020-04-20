As the sports world remains at a virtual standstill due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, let’s look back to see what happened on April 19 in sports history.

Jordan drops 63 to set NBA single game playoff record

Over his NBA career, Michael Jordan had a number of jaw-dropping performances but his game on April 20, 1986 at Boston Garden was something else entirely.

Playing in only 18 regular-season games in his sophomore year with the Chicago Bulls due to a broken foot, Jordan was more than ready come playoff time.

In Game 2 of the Bulls’ first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Jordan dropped a record-setting 63 points. He was 22-for-41 overall, made 19-of-21 free throws and did not attempt a single three-pointer.

But Jordan’s performance wasn’t enough to propel the Bulls as they lost the game 135-131 in double overtime. The Celtics would go to sweep the Bulls in that series en route to winning the NBA title that year

"I didn't think anyone was capable of doing what Michael has done to us," said Larry Bird. "He is the most exciting, awesome player in the game today. I think it's just God disguised as Michael Jordan."

The 63-point performance still stands as the NBA single-game playoff record.

Patrick becomes first woman to win an IndyCar race

In 2005, Danica Patrick broke the gender barrier as she became the first woman to lead the Indianapolis 500. By the time 2008 rolled around, she was standing in the victory lane.

On April 20, 2008, the 26-year-old Patrick became the first woman to win an IndyCar race, defeating two-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves by nearly six seconds in Motegi, Japan.

Castroneves was awarded the pole position after qualifying was cancelled due to rain. Patrick started from the third row and made her final pit stop on lap 148. She was as low as eighth place on the 189th lap.

Patrick eventually took the lead on the 198th lap from Castroneves and did not let up.

"It's a long time coming. Finally," Patrick said. "It was a fuel strategy race, but my team called it perfectly for me. I knew I was on the same strategy as Helio and when I passed him for the lead, I couldn't believe it. This is fabulous."

Castroneves tipped his hat to the victor.

"With five laps to go, I was saving fuel," Castroneves said. "When Danica passed me, I realized she was the leader. She did a great job, passed me fair and square and that shows you how competitive our series is."

Williams debuts in his first MLB game

Signing with the Boston Red Sox as an amateur free agent in 1936, Ted Williams had a few successful seasons in the minors until he was promoted to the big leagues on Opening Day against the New York Yankees.

On April 20, 1939, Williams was competing in a game that featured more than 10 current and future Hall of Famers and he showed a glimpse of his potential in his debut.

Williams struck out in his first at-bat against Hall of Fame pitcher Red Ruffing. In his second at-bat, Williams hit a 407-foot double off of the centre field wall. He finished the game 1-for-4.

Williams would go on to 19 major league seasons, recording a .344 batting average and winning two AL MVP awards and two Triple Crowns.

Other Notable Moments on April 20

1912 - First regular-season game at Fenway Park, Boston Red Sox beat the New York Highlanders 7-6

1912 - First regular season game at Tiger Stadium, Detroit Tigers beat Cleveland 6-5

1916 – Chicago Cubs play their first game at Weeghman Park (Wrigley Field), Cubs beat Cincinnati 7-6