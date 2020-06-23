Ontario's chief medical officer Dr. David Williams said in a briefing on Tuesday that he has not seen any sort of a proposal that would involve the Toronto Blue Jays potentially playing at the Rogers Centre in 2020 should the league and the MLBPA work out the parameters of a shortened season.

"The Major League Baseball proposal, I've seen it and read it. It deals with a lot of aspects there. It doesn't mention anything about travel to Canada at this time, so if there was some interest in that we'd have to get a proposal from them to see how they would undertake the uniqueness of bringing the team and if they've thought about bringing other teams (to Toronto), how they would work with that up until such time the federal government reduces or eliminates their quarantine law. But that's still in place at this time. We have ways that we worked with the NHL to consider that. I have not seen anything specific with Major League Baseball yet at this time," he said.

Meanwhile, TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell reports the team is working on their spring training park in Dunedin, Fla., in case the team is not able to play home games north of the border.

Mitchell reports the work being done includes bringing lights up to MLB standards for night games as well as working through clubhouse locker spacing for social distancing purposes.

The Jay's spring facility -- along with the spring facilities of all 29 other MLB teams -- is currently closed to all players for a deep cleaning. The league announced the temporary closure last week after eight members of the Philadelphia Phillies organization tested positive for COVID-19.