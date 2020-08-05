The Ontario Hockey League announced on Wednesday that the league plans to return to play on December 1, as long as "the players, fans, staff and community are able to play and attend games safely."

The OHL added in a statement that the league will work over the next four months with government and health agencies to finalize issues such as safe attendance at venues and cross-border travel for teams and players.

“We are looking forward to getting back to playing hockey, but are committed to ensuring that we do so in a manner that is safe and healthy for our players, officials, families, billets, teams, staff, fans and the community,” said OHL Commissioner David Branch in a statement. “Players will remain at home until the season resumes and teams will work closely with them on both their academic studies and overseeing their on and off-ice development.

"In addition, the League will liaise with our facilities to ensure that our venues are safe for our return to play.”

The 2020-21 OHL season will include a 64-game schedule that runs through April 29, 2021 and a 16-team playoff that will culminate with the 102nd Memorial Cup from June 17 to June 27 in Oshawa Generals or Sault Ste. Marie.

The league cancelled the remainder of its 2019-20 season on March 18 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.