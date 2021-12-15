Amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the NHL and NBA, the province of Ontario has decided that any venues with a capacity of 1,000 or more, including stadiums, will be capped at 50 per cent capacity, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Wednesday.

This would cap capacity at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for Maple Leafs and Raptors games and at the Canadian Tire in Ottawa for Senators games.

These new capacity limits will go into effect on Saturday at 12:01 am ET.

The facilities were given the green light to host full-capacity crowds on Oct. 8, prior to the start of the NHL and NBA seasons.

Following the announcement by the Ontario government, MLSE released a statement on venue capacity:

"As announced by the province this afternoon, capacities for events at MLSE venues, including Maple Leaf and Raptors games at Scotiabank Arena, will be reduced to fifty per cent capacities effective Saturday as we all work together to prioritize public health with increasing COVID-19 cases in Ontario. As has been the case throughout the pandemic, MLSE remains fully supportive of the province's decision, and we continue to work closely with our government and public health partners to protect against the spread of COVID-19 within our community. Our ticketing team is currently working through the logistics of implementing this change and will provide follow up details to all ticket holders within 24 hours. Additionally, as was being planned prior to today's capacity announcement, MLSE's venue operations team will implement an enhanced mask protocol within the venue beginning with Saturday's Raptors game called "Operation Mask Up (or out)" that requires all attendees to strictly adhere to all mask-wearing protocols or risk ejection from the building. MLSE also strongly encourages all fans to get vaccinated and closely follow all public health protocols to protect each other and our community at large."