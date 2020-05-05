Ontario premier Doug Ford said Tuesday he has talked to Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment about the possibility of Toronto hosting games as a hub city should the NHL resume play this summer.

Ford added, however, that no formal plan in place for the city to be a host for the league.

Premier Doug Ford says he's talked to MLSE about Toronto being a hub city for the NHL if it returns in the summer, but no formal plan in place. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) May 5, 2020

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun wrote in The Athletic Monday that 11-14 teams are believed to have submitted bids, with TSN's Ryan Rishaug reporting the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks are among the group.

Potential hub cities for a possible NHL return this spring and summer started submitting proposals to the league last week after the NHL provided the cities with a list of detailed criteria needed to be met in order to host games.

As Rishaug noted last week, areas of concern include how to deal with dressing rooms, practice facilities, treatment facilities, gym areas, broadcast facilities, hotel space, transportation and regional COVID-19 protocols.