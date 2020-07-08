All Elite Wrestling's Fyter Fest continues on TSN with a tag-team title match, an eight-man tag match and a grudge match between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy.

You can catch Night 2 of AEW Fyter Fest on Wednesday at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2/5, the TSN app, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

--

"Le Champion" Chris Jericho vs. "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy: The feud that has been simmering for the past several weeks will finally come to a head when these two men square off for the first time ever. Orange Cassidy has been a thorn in Chris Jericho's side since he - quite literally - walked into his spotlight in May and the two have been mixing it up ever since. Jericho drew first blood with a brutal beating of Cassidy with a baseball bat on the June 10th edition of Dynamite. Le Champion would then add insult to injury by attacking Cassidy with a bag of oranges. But Cassidy got his revenge the following week when Jericho and Sammy Guevara took on Cassidy's stablemates Best Friends (Trent? and Chuck Taylor) in a match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship No. 1 contendership. Disguising himself as a camera operator, Cassidy tripped up Guevara, who fell victim to a Dudebuster from Trent? to give Best Friends the victory. After the match, Cassidy unloaded on Jericho and the two have gotten into physical altercations on an almost weekly basis since. With so much bad blood between the two, don't be surprised if this becomes more of a brawl than a wrestling match.

--

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Butcher and The Blade and the Lucha Bros. (Pentagon and Fenix): Four of AEW's top tag teams get together for a match in which there will be uneasiness on both sides of the ring. Harwood and Wheeler made their AEW debuts in late May when they helped the Jacksons fend off an attack from The Butcher and The Blade, but FTR has made it quite clear in recent weeks that it wasn't an act of friendship. The Top Guys have come to AEW to take on the best the tag division has to offer, yet the Bucks don't appear to be on the list of teams that FTR wants to face. Further discord between the two teams occurred after Night 1 of Fyter Fest when Harwood and Wheeler offered the Jacksons' Elite stablemates, Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page, celebratory beers after their successful title defence against Best Friends. While Page obliged, Omega, who doesn't drink, poured his on the ground, infuriating FTR. The Jacksons arrived to diffuse the situation, but it's clear there's a great deal of distrust between these four men. That can't bode well when their opponents include the returning Lucha Bros., who came back from a lengthy absence on the June 24th edition of Dynamite to lay out FTR and reassert themselves on the scene. With so many combustible elements present in this match, can either team manage to operate as a cohesive unit?

--

SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) vs. The Dark Order (Mr. Brodie Lee and Stu Grayson) and Colt Cabana: As Mr. Brodie Lee's full-court press recruitment of Colt Cabana into The Dark Order continues, one thing has been clear, thus far - "The Exalted One" has lived up to his promise of success. After a string of losses, Cabana teamed up with Lee to defeat the team of Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela on the June 24th edition of Dynamite. Lee insists there is more of that to come and that starts with a six-man tag against SCU at Fyter Fest. Joining Lee and Cabana will be one of The Dark Order's senior members in Stu Grayson. Their opponents are no strangers to The Dark Order. Earlier in the year, Grayson and Evil Uno were able to plant seeds of distrust among the members of SCU when they insinuated for weeks that "The Exalted One" was none other than Daniels himself. While the mind game was successful for a time, it only served to rile up SCU in the long run and they'd love nothing more to put an end to The Dark Order. Can they make that happen or will Lee continue to make a compelling case for Cabana to join The Dark Order?

--

AEW World Tag Team Championship match: The Elite (Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page) (c) vs. Private Party (Marq Quen and Isaiah Kassidy) (w/ Matt Hardy): Now under the tutelage of tag-team icon Matt Hardy, Marq Quen and Isaiah Kassidy signalled their intent in the AEW tag division with a big win over Proud and Powerful (Santana and Ortiz) during Night 1 of Fyter Fest. The stakes don't get any higher for Private Party when they get their first shot at the tag titles and the team of Adam Page and Kenny Omega. Page and Omega were also in action during Night 1 of Fyter Fest, turning aside Best Friends for yet another successful title defence. Since winning the tag titles in January, Page and Omega are undefeated as a tag team and pose the biggest challenge of Private Party's young career. Will the advice of Matt Hardy be enough for a title change or will Hangman and Omega continue to roll?

--

"The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer (w/ Jake "The Snake" Roberts) vs. "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela: There's not much to explain to set up this one. As he tends to do, Lance Archer assaulted Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss in an unprovoked attack two weeks ago on Dynamite. Because Janela backs down from nobody, The Bad Boy fought back at Night 1 of Fyter Fest, as he and Archer brawled, much to the delight of Roberts. While Janela's fearlessness is admirable, has he bitten off more than he can chew with the monstrous Archer? Archer says that "Everybody dies" and he intends to prove his point when he gets his hands on Janela at Fyter Fest.

--

PLUS: "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose is also in action