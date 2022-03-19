Martinez drawing lofty comparisons in Jays camp Without the famous last name, the buzz may never quite be the same, but Orelvis Martinez’s bat is drawing some lofty comparisons in Toronto Blue Jays camp, Scott Mitchell writes.

There’s usually no shortage of hyperbole when it comes to prospects, but these parallels are not that.

The swing and pop in Martinez’s bat are legitimately comparable to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and it was all on display Saturday afternoon against Philadelphia Phillies stud right-hander Aaron Nola.

In the first inning, it was the American League MVP runner-up mashing a long, no-doubter into the left field concourse at BayCare Ballpark.

An inning later, Martinez turned on a Nola fastball and hit a rope over the same left field wall.

“To tell you the truth, when I saw Vladdy hitting that home run, I was amazed,” Martinez said through club translator Tito Lebron. “I talked to myself and said, ‘Well, if he did that, I’ve got to do something similar like that, so I’m going to try for that.’”

After the game, Guerrero Jr. called the 20-year-old Martinez’s swing “similar” to his, while also making another interesting comparison with the same Dominican Republic roots.

“When I see him at the plate, I think of Hanley Ramirez,” Guerrero Jr. said after his own spring debut. “Back in the day when he was young Hanley. He's very good.”

Prior to starting at third base on Saturday, Martinez took batting practice in a group with the Jays’ exit velocity kings — George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez and Vladdy — and did not look out of place.

Even more impressively, the sound of the ball off the bat fit in.

Martinez hasn’t even touched Double-A yet, but the Jays are quietly making sure he rubs shoulders with key big leaguers this spring as they send him off into the upper minors, where things start to get real for elite prospects.

If his spring at-bats are any indication, Martinez seems ready for the test.

“That at-bat looks like a big league at-bat,” manager Charlie Montoyo said of the homer. “And the funny thing about it, the timing of it, we were talking about it today. He was in that group of Springer, Teoscar, Vladdy and the ball sounded just like those other guys.

“That’s the first thing I noticed. He’s got power, but he’s got such a nice swing and the ball sounds different off his bat.”

You don’t have to tell A-ball pitchers that after Martinez pumped 28 homers in just 98 games across two levels last season, having the breakout campaign just about everyone expected.

The biggest adjustment was the gruelling nature of the season.

“Last year was the first year I played a long season, so I think having that experience is going to help me out this year,” Martinez said. “I kind of know what to expect.”

This spring, Martinez, who also homered last year in Clearwater off veteran reliever Hector Neris, is really trying to be a sponge as he’s a year closer to the big leagues.

“I just want to see the way they go about their business to see how I can get to their level,” Martinez said. “I really want to get there, but in order for me to do that I have to see how they go about their business, how they play, their approach. That’s basically what I focus on when I talk to them.”

A decade ago, Montoyo probably wouldn’t have daydreamed about when a 20-year-old prospect with as few at-bats as Martinez has had in the minors could potentially help the big club.

But young prospects are pushing traditional timelines more and more these days, and the industry as a whole is completely open to elite prospects creating their own arrival dates in a way.

After the Matt Chapman trade, the two positions Martinez has played are spoken for through next season, which either buys some time or will create a good problem to have and another position switch.

“We know it has been done already, with kids like Vladdy and Bo and stuff that have played in the big leagues that young,” Montoyo said. “But we’ve got to see. He’s got to go from level to level.”

The message from the organization this year to the young infielder is pretty simple.

“Just keep playing,” Montoyo said. “Get better defensively. He’s still a kid. He’s 20 years old and he’s so relaxed playing. Facing a good pitcher like Nola and having a good at-bat and hitting the ball like he did, that’s fun to watch.”