The Toronto Blue Jays announced Monday they have invited a group of prospects to Major League camp.

OFFICIAL: We’ve invited the following internal non-roster players to Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/0Fqz4dLpOx — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 14, 2022

Among them are infielders Orelvis Martinez and Jordan Groshans, who were listed respectively at No. 2 and No. 4 on TSN's Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects list released in January.

Pitchers Nick Allgeyer, Shaun Anderson, Jeremy Beasley, Max Castillo, Adrian Hernandez, Kyle Johnston, Graham Spraker and Fitz Stadley, catcher Chris Bac and outfielder Chavez Young were also extended an invitation.

After a 99-day lockout, MLB spring training officially began on Monday. The Jays, who train in Dunedin, Fla., are scheduled to play their first spring game Friday against the Baltimore Orioles.

They will open the season on Friday, April 8 against the Texas Rangers in Toronto.