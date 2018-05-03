Is the NHL making an example of Wilson?

Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie said Thursday he strongly disagrees with three-game suspension teammate Tom Wilson received for his hit on Pittsburgh Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese in Game 3.

Wilson, who was not penalized for the hit during the game, broke Aston-Reese's jaw and caused him to suffer a concussion on the hit, which the NHL called an illegal check to the head.

“I think it’s pretty extreme,” Oshie told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette of the suspension. “I think it’s very extreme actually.

“It’s two guys who see each other. They both go to hit each other. Usually one guy loses that battle. I’ve been on both ends of it.

“It’s a north-south hit. Tom goes straight through his body.”

Oshie said he's been the victim of multiple hits to the head, which the on-ice officials have blamed on his 5-foot-11 stature.

“There’s been a million times where I’ve gotten hit, I go to the ref and say I’ve gotten hit in the head,” Oshie said. “The ref just says, ‘He’s bigger than you.’ That’s the way it goes.”

The 31-year-old said he believes the fault of big hits often lies on the player on the receiving end, stating that “there has to be more emphasis on guys aware of their surroundings.” He added, however, that he does not believe Aston-Reese was unaware before Wilson hit him.

Oshie said he's against targeted hits, but believes the NHL needs to adapt to hits within the faster pace of the game.

“I 100 per cent agree with the hits to the head that are unnecessary, that are directly targeted, and you can tell their targeted,” Oshie said. “I’m completely against taking away physicality in the game. Everyone talks about the game getting faster, stronger. Well, the hits are going to get faster and stronger.

“Tom is one of the best at it. He gets punished sometimes because people are unaware; other times because he’s stronger than other people.”

Game 4 between the Penguins and Capitals will take place Thursday night in Pittsburgh. The Capitals hold a 2-1 lead in the series and will be without Wilson until at least a Game 7, if it's necessary. Oshie said the Capitals will be playing for Wilson on Thursday night.

“The boys are fired up,” Oshie said. “We have a sense of confidence. I think any arrogance that could’ve came from our last couple victories has been squashed from the fact that we’re losing Tom. He’s been taken away from us for a couple games here. We’re fired up to play.

"We want to win the game for him.”