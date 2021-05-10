With the 2020-21 NHL winding down it is almost time to hand out awards.

The Professional Hockey Writers' Association unveiled their nominees for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Monday, awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey.

Among those nominated were Oskar Lindblom of the Philadelphia Flyers, Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild and Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lighting.

Representing the NHL's Canadian teams, Milan Lucic was voted the Calgary Flames nominee, Mike Smith was nominated for the Edmonton Oilers, Corey Perry for the Montreal Canadiens, Jack Campbell for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Tyler Motte for the Vancouver Canucks and Eric Comrie for the Winnipeg Jets.

Here is the full list of nominees for 2020-21:

Anaheim Ducks: David Backes

Arizona Coyotes: Phil Kessel

Boston Bruins: Kevan Miller

Buffalo Sabres: Dustin Tokarski

Calgary Flames: Milan Lucic

Carolina Hurricanes: Jordan Staal

Colorado Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin

Columbus Blue Jackets: Zac Dalpe

Chicago Blackhawks: Andrew Shaw

Dallas Stars: Roope Hintz

Detroit Red Wings: Danny DeKeyser

Edmonton Oilers: Mike Smith

Florida Panthers: Chris Driedger

Los Angeles Kings: Matt Roy

Minnesota Wild: Matt Dumba

Montreal Canadiens: Corey Perry

Nashville Predators: Pekka Rinne

New Jersey Devils: Scott Wedgewood

New York Islanders: Casey Cizikas

New York Rangers: Colin Blackwell

Ottawa Senators: Nick Paul

Philadelphia Flyers: Oskar Lindblom

Pittsburgh Penguins: Casey DeSmith

St. Louis Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko

San Jose Sharks: Patrick Marleau

Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos

Toronto Maple Leafs: Jack Campbell

Vancouver Canucks: Tyler Motte

Vegas Golden Knights: Marc-Andre Fleury

Washington Capitals: Zdeno Chara

Winnipeg Jets: Eric Comrie