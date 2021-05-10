2h ago
Lindblom, Stamkos headline Masterton nominees
The Professional Hockey Writers' Association unveiled their nominees for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Monday, awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey.
TSN.ca Staff
With the 2020-21 NHL winding down it is almost time to hand out awards.
Among those nominated were Oskar Lindblom of the Philadelphia Flyers, Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild and Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lighting.
Representing the NHL's Canadian teams, Milan Lucic was voted the Calgary Flames nominee, Mike Smith was nominated for the Edmonton Oilers, Corey Perry for the Montreal Canadiens, Jack Campbell for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Tyler Motte for the Vancouver Canucks and Eric Comrie for the Winnipeg Jets.
Here is the full list of nominees for 2020-21:
Anaheim Ducks: David Backes
Arizona Coyotes: Phil Kessel
Boston Bruins: Kevan Miller
Buffalo Sabres: Dustin Tokarski
Calgary Flames: Milan Lucic
Carolina Hurricanes: Jordan Staal
Colorado Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin
Columbus Blue Jackets: Zac Dalpe
Chicago Blackhawks: Andrew Shaw
Dallas Stars: Roope Hintz
Detroit Red Wings: Danny DeKeyser
Edmonton Oilers: Mike Smith
Florida Panthers: Chris Driedger
Los Angeles Kings: Matt Roy
Minnesota Wild: Matt Dumba
Montreal Canadiens: Corey Perry
Nashville Predators: Pekka Rinne
New Jersey Devils: Scott Wedgewood
New York Islanders: Casey Cizikas
New York Rangers: Colin Blackwell
Ottawa Senators: Nick Paul
Philadelphia Flyers: Oskar Lindblom
Pittsburgh Penguins: Casey DeSmith
St. Louis Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko
San Jose Sharks: Patrick Marleau
Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos
Toronto Maple Leafs: Jack Campbell
Vancouver Canucks: Tyler Motte
Vegas Golden Knights: Marc-Andre Fleury
Washington Capitals: Zdeno Chara
Winnipeg Jets: Eric Comrie