The Ottawa 67’s announced Wednesday that head coach and vice-president of hockey operations Andre Tourigny and general manager James Boyd have inked six-year extensions with the team.

The news follows Hockey Canada’s announcement that Tourigny signed a one-year deal where he will be an assistant coach at the 2021 IIHF World Championship in Riga, Latvia and the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China. He will return as head coach at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., and will serve as head coach at the 2022 IIHF World Championship in Helsinki and Tampere, Finland.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my OSEG family, led by Managing Partner and Executive Chairman Roger Greenberg and ownership partners John Ruddy, John Pugh, and Bill Shenkman, along with CEO Mark Goudie and Senior Vice-President, Sports Business Operation, Adrian Sciarra for the trust and commitment they have shown me,” said Tourigny, who in three seasons coaching Ottawa led his club to an OHL Final appearance and a first-place finish last year before Covid-19 put an end of the season.

“Being able to work for and with such a great group of leaders is a privilege I am grateful and fortunate to have had for the last four years. I would also like to thank my management partner, General Manager James Boyd, for the unbelievable relationship we have built together over the years. The 67’s players, management, the fans and coaches have grown together to build a strong bond and feeling of belonging over these fours seasons. It is with tremendous pride and excitement that I look ahead to all that is to come for the Ottawa 67’s and our incredible fans.”

“I want to thank Hockey Canada for the unbelievable opportunity, and I look forward to implementing plans for a successful season ahead,” he added. “It is not an easy decision to take time away from the Ottawa 67’s family and I am extremely grateful to the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group ownership as well as the entire hockey operations and front office staff for affording me this privilege.”

The 67's added that assistant GM and Director of Scouting Jan Egert and associate coach Mario Duhamel also signed multi-year contracts.

Files from the Ottawa 67's were used for this story.