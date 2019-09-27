OTTAWA — Scott Sabourin has turned a professional tryout into a contract with the Ottawa Senators.

The 27-year-old Ottawa native signed a one-year, two-way contract with the NHL club on Friday.

The deal is worth US$700,000 in the NHL and $100,000 in the American Hockey League.

After receiving a tryout at camp, Sabourin has appeared in three pre-season games and recorded seven penalty minutes.

The six-foot-three, 201-pound forward spent last season with the AHL's Stockton Heat, scoring four goals and adding four assists and 72 penalty minutes in 43 games.

After a four-year run with the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals ended in 2013, Sabourin has spent most of his time in the AHL, playing with five different teams. He has yet to play an NHL regular-season game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2019.