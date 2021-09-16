The Ottawa Redblacks signed former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges to a three-year contract on Thursday.

Hodges started six games with the Steelers in 2019, going 3-3 while completing 62.5 per cent of his passes for 1,063 yards with five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft after setting an NCAA FCS record at Samford University with 14,584 passing yards in 2018, when he also was awarded the Walter Payton Award.

Most recently, Hodges spent time with the Los Angeles and New York Giants.