Who are the biggest winners so far in CFL free agency?

The Ottawa Reblacks signed defensive lineman Stefan Charles on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old from Oshawa, ON joined the Edmonton Football Team late in the 2019 season after spending time in the NFL, mostly with the Buffalo Bills.

Charles played 37 regular season games over three seasons (2013-15) with the Bills and 12 regular season games with the Detroit Lions in 2016. He had 60 tackles and five sacks in 49 career games in the NFL.