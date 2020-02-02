The Ottawa Redblacks locked up their kicking team for next season, announcing Sunday the team has signed kicker Lewis Ward and punter Richie Leone to one-year extensions.

Ward, who was named both the Most Outstanding Rookie and the Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2018, set a CFL record with 69 straight field goals made.

Ward connected on 98.1 per cent of his field goals in 2018 and 86 per cent last season.

Leone has served as the Redblacks punter for the last two seasons, and averaged 48.4 yards on 132 punts last season. The 27-year-old, who also served as the BC Lions field goal kicker from 2015-16, has averaged 48.3 yards per punt over four seasons in the CFL. Leone spent 2017 training camp with the Arizona Cardinals.