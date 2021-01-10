The Ottawa Redblacks have signed quarterback Dominique Davis to a one-year extension.

The 31-year-old has spent his last two seasons in Ottawa following three years with Winnipeg.

Davis started the 2019 season as Ottawa's starter. He has thrown for 2,966 yards and eight touchdowns in his career.

The Redblacks acquired Nick Arbuckle last year, and he's expected to be Ottawa's starting quarterback.