How will the CFL become more efficient post pandemic?

The Ottawa Redblacks announced Thursday the team has signed veteran America defensive lineman Frank Beltre.

Beltre spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. In 16 games with the Argos in 2019, the 31-year-old finished with eight tackles.

Beltre started his CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders, playing for the team from 2014-16 before signing with the NFL's New York Jets ahead of the 2017 season.

In 57 career games in the CFL, Beltre has recorded 40 tackles and five sacks.