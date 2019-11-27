The Ottawa Redblacks are getting to work on their head coaching search after parting ways with Rick Campbell following the season.

Hearing #RedBlacks are interviewing #Stamps ST coordinator Mark Kilam and QB coach @ryan_dinwiddie for their head coach position this week. Both will be very good head coaches in this league if given the opportunity. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) November 27, 2019

According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, the Redblacks are interviewing Calgary Stampeders special teams coordinator Mark Kilam and quarterbacks coach Ryan Dinwiddie for their head coach position this week.

"Both will be very good head coaches in this league if given the opportunity," tweets Lalji.

Meanwhile, TSN's Dave Naylor reports the recently-fired Edmonton Eskimos head coach Jason Maas might be given a shot.

Jason Maas didn’t leave Ottawa on the best of terms. But I expect him to get consideration for the head coaching vacancy with the @REDBLACKS. #CFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) November 27, 2019

"Jason Maas didn't leave Ottawa on the best of terms. But I expect him to get consideration for the head coaching vacancy with the Redblacks," Naylor tweeted.

Maas was fired Wednesday morning by the Eskimos after four seasons.

Ottawa finished with the worst record in the league at 3-15 in 2019.