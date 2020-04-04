4h ago
Redblacks to roll back employees' salaries
The Ottawa Redblacks are rolling back salaries of all employees by 20 per cent, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji. Lalji added there are no layoffs by the Redblacks at this point.
TSN.ca Staff
The Redblacks are the fourth known team in the CFL to make reductions to either salaries or staff so far. Lalji reported Friday the Edmonton Eskimos made some staff layoffs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.