Redblacks' Davis focused on 'finishing' the right way

The Ottawa Redblacks will start Dominique Davis at quarterback in their regular season finale against the Montreal Alouettes Friday.

Davis was listed atop the Redblacks' depth chart at quarterback, ahead of Will Arndt and Jonathon Jennings.

Arndt had started the past three games for the Redblacks, and Davis has started since Week 11 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Friday will be the ninth start of the season for Davis, who opened the year as the Redblacks starter. In his eight starts, and nine appearances this season, the 30-year-old has thrown for 2,061 yards, five touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. Davis has added another 109 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

The Redblacks are 3-14 and will finish last in the East Division.