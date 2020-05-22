Giroux among select few to skate in Ottawa's only open rink

After being opened for one day, the Minto Skating Centre, the only arena in Ottawa with ice, has had to close until further notice at the request of authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The private arena, which had opened for skating sessions on Thursday, was attended by pro players including Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux.

Rules at the rink to maintain social and physical distancing included coming to the rink already dressed, signing in at the front door and a maximum of four skaters and one instructor on the ice at once.

According to TSN's Brent Wallace, the Minto Skating Centre says they were booked solid for 14 hours a day for two weeks.

“After a successful first day, The Minto Skating Centre will be pausing rentals at the request of authorities," said Minto Skating Centre GM Scott Lawryk. "Our processes and procedures to maintain health and safety received much praise, and we are happy to work towards a clear understanding of the application of regulations as they pertain to different user groups.”