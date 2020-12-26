The Ottawa Senators have acquired forward Derek Stepan from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a second round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Stepan had 10 goals and 18 assists in 70 games for the Coyotes last season. The 30-year-old has played in 739 career games, split between the Coyotes and New York Rangers, and has 167 goals and 312 assists.

"Derek's acquisition provides us with important stability at centre heading into the season," Senators GM Pierre Dorion said. "He plays a 200-foot game and has proven to be a reliable special teams' player throughout his career. His addition to our lineup will also represent a valuable leadership presence within our group."

Bulk of Stepan’s money this season was paid in signing bonus, leaving $2 million in salary in the final year of his contract. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 27, 2020

Stepan has one year at $6.5 million left on his contract, but TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported the bulk of his money was paid in a signing bonus, leaving only $2 million in salary for the final year of his contract.