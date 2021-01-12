The Ottawa Senators have acquired forward Clark Bishop from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenceman Max Lajoie.

Bishop, from St. John's, N.L., spent the majority of the 2019-20 campaign with the Hurricanes’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, and recorded 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) and 63 penalty minutes over 53 regular-season games.

He also appeared in five games with Carolina, registering an assist and four penalty minutes.

Selected by the Hurricanes with the team’s fifth-round pick (127th overall) in the 2014 draft, Bishop, 24, has one goal and three assists in 25 NHL games.

Lajoie, 23, was the Senators’ fifth-round selection in the 2016 draft and registered seven goals and eight assists over 62 games with Ottawa.

Bishop will be assigned to the AHL's Belleville Senators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2021.