OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have traded defenceman Christian Wolanin to the Los Angeles Kings for forward Mike Amadio.

The 26-year-old Wolanin, who was placed on waivers by the Senators on Thursday, had three points and was a minus-7 over 15 games with Ottawa this season.

Ottawa selected Wolanin in the fourth round, 107th overall, at the 2015 NHL draft. He had five goals and 13 assists in 58 career games with the Senators.

Amadio, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., has 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) and 26 penalty minutes over 168 NHL games with the Kings, who selected him in the third round (96th overall) at the 2014 NHL draft.

The 24-year-old has registered two assists over 20 games with the Kings this season and and two assists over two games with the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign.

The Senators host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.