Sens acquire Dzingel from 'Canes for Paquette, Galchenyuk

The Ottawa Senators have acquired forward Ryan Dzingel from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forwards Cedric Paquette and Alex Galchenyuk, according to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.

Cedric Paquette and Alex Galchenyuk are heading from OTT to CAR in Dzingel deal. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 13, 2021

More to come.