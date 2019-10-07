The Ottawa Senators have acquired Vladislav Namestnikov from the New York Rangers in exchange for a 2021 fourth round draft pick and defenceman Nick Ebert.

Vladislav Namestnikov been traded to Ottawa. Excited for new opportunity!!!!!! #WeAreGoldStar — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) October 7, 2019

#Sens traded a fourth in 2021, Nick Ebert to Rangers. New York retains 750,000 — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) October 7, 2019

The Rangers will retain $750,000 of Namestnikov's $4 million salary. Namestnikov will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Namestnikov has not recorded a point in two games with the Rangers but finished with 11 goals and 20 assists in 78 games for New York last year.

In 362 career NHL games, the 26-year-old has 66 goals and 92 assists.

Ebert has played one game for the Belleville Senators this season.