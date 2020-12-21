The Ottawa Senators have acquired forward Zach Magwood from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Michael Carcone, the team announced on Monday.

News Release: The #Sens have acquired forward Zach Magwood from @PredsNHL in exchange for Michael Carcone: https://t.co/T4Oo1PqXH0 pic.twitter.com/0Rc7yNlPDx — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) December 21, 2020

Magwood, 22, scored 19 goals and had 47 points in 51 regular season games with the Predators' ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades.

The undrafted forward signed a three-year, entry-level contract by the Predators on July 3, 2018, after completing his major junior hockey career with the Ontario Hockey League's Barrie Colts.

Carcone was acquired by the Senators as part of a package that also saw the team acquire forward Connor Brown and defenceman Nikita Zaitsev from the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1, 2019.