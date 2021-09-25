The Ottawa Senators have traded forward Logan Brown and a conditional 2022 draft pick to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Zach Sanford.

The conditional pick is removed if Brown plays more than 30 NHL games this season.

Brown, 23, a native of St. Louis, was drafted 11th overall by the Senators at the 2016 NHL Draft. In 30 career NHL games, he has one goal and eight assists.

He signed a one-year, two-way deal worth $750,000 last week.

Sanford had 10 goals and 16 points in 52 games last season with the Blues. Originally a second-round pick (61st overall) by the Washington Capitals, Sanford has spent most of his career in St. Louis, helping the franchise win its first ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

He is on a one-year, $2 million contract.

The 26-year-old has 38 goals and 74 points in 209 career NHL games.