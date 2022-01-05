The Ottawa Senators have removed forwards Tyler Ennis, Nick Paul, and Josh Norris from the NHL's COVID protocol ahead of Wednesday's practice, the team announced.

Roster update: Ahead of this morning's practice @CdnTireCtr, the #Sens have removed the following players from the NHL's covid-19 protocol:



LW Tyler Ennis

C Josh Norris

LW Nick Paul — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) January 5, 2022

The Senators now have six players in isolation after defenceman Thomas Chabot, forwards Zach Sanford and Chris Tierney, and assistant coach Bob Jones were added Monday. Goaltender Anton Forsberg and defencemen Dillon Heatherington and Jacob Bernard-Docker are also in the protocol.

The Senators next game is scheduled for Saturday against6 the Vancouver Canucks.