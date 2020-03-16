The Ottawa Senators have announced plans to put a program in place to assist staff affected by the pause in the NHL season.

"The Ottawa Senators have just completed plans and have committed to developing a program based on the individual needs of our staff," the team said in a release. "These programs will help any part-time employee who requires support to avoid financial hardship during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We will be working with every individual and evaluating every individual need to minimize the impact on those employees."

The Senators join other professional sports teams in providing staff and concession workers some financial aid. The NHL season was put on pause on March 12 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.