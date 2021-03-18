The Ottawa Senators assigned defenceman Erik Brannstrom and Matthew Peca to the AHL's Belleville Senators on Thursday.

Defenceman Artem Zub, forward Clark Bishop, goaltender Filip Gustavsson, meanwhile, were re-assigned to the team's taxi squad.

Brannstrom, who last played on March 10, has two goals and five points in 14 games this season. The 21-year-old had four assists in 31 games last season.

Peca, 27, has one assist in five games this season.

Zub has two goals and seven points in 24 games this season, his first in the NHL.

Bishop, 24, appeared in his fourth game of the season in Wednesday's shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks. He has two assists on the season.

Gustavsson made his NHL debut on Wednesday in relief of the injured Joey Daccord. He turned aside all eight shots he faced prior to the shootout.