Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson has been suspended two games for interference on Boston Bruins defenceman Jack Ahcan, NHL Player Safety announced.

The incident occurred in Saturday's 2-0 loss when Watson drilled the Bruins' blueliner up high after he had cleared the puck out from the corner. Watson was handed a two-minute penalty for interference.

Watson played 11:48 with one shot on goal and five hits in the loss, while Ahcan registered one blocked shot in 15:15.

The 30-year-old Watson has two goals and one assist in 31 games so far this season, his second in Ottawa.

The Sens will be back in action on Sunday in D.C. against the Washington Capitals.