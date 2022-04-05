MONTREAL — Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith said his team’s attitude to start the third period in a win over the rival Montreal Canadiens was an example of the growth of the young squad over the last two seasons.

With the game tied at 3-3 after two periods, the Senators came back from the second intermission on the power play. Drake Batherson scored just 29 seconds into the period, deflecting Josh Norris’ shot.

The Sens went on to add two more goals for a 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

“You go out, especially to start a period, you've got to win the draw and a lot of times you lose momentum if you don't do anything with that power play,” Smith said. “They went right to what the game plan was and they put it in the back of the net and that changes the game.

“So you can see some maturity for most guys. When they get on the power play, they're dangerous.”

The Senators (26-37-6) conceded early, fought back to regain the lead three times and scored twice on the power play. Smith argued that his young stars stepped up to the plate and delivered.

“Montreal has done some really good things obviously since (head coach Martin) St. Louis has taken over," Smith said. "They've got lots of skill in there, they're entertaining and they're going to score goals.

“But tonight our power play was the difference, and when your best players are your best players, you usually win and I thought that was the case tonight.”

Austin Watson had two goals, while Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, and Colin White also scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg made 29 saves as the Sens downed the Habs for the first time this season.

“It was a good atmosphere out there. It felt sort of like a playoff game for a lot of our younger guys who haven't experienced that," Watson said. “It was kind of a back and forth. Momentum swings so it was a good experience for, I think, our whole group. It’s nice to see us be mature and just stick to what we do best.”

Montreal's Justin Barron scored his first NHL goal in his Bell Centre debut. Brendan Gallagher and Cole Caufield added goals, and Jake Allen made 25 saves.

St. Louis was happy about the 20-year-old’s poise in his first home game with his new team. Barron has one goal and one assist in his first seven games as a Hab.

“I think (Barron) is just a hockey player, I don’t think he gets rattled by the NHL,” St. Louis said. “I think he comes on the ice and he realizes that the lines are going to be in the same spot and the boards, the size of the rink and the nets are going to be in the same place.

“He’s just playing the game and you can see the poise he has. I’m very happy with the small sample I’ve seen.”

Barron suffered a leg injury after Mathieu Joseph fell onto the young defenceman near the centre circle in the leadup to Watson’s empty-net goal. The severity of the injury is still uncertain.

Montreal (19-40-11) took an early lead when Gallagher tapped the puck in an open net. Ottawa challenged the play for goaltender interference but the review found that Ottawa defenceman Artem Zub had pushed Mike Hoffman onto Forsberg, getting the netminder out of his crease.

The Senators evened the score at 15:20 of the first period after Corey Schueneman turned the puck over in his own zone. His pass went straight to Watson, who surprised Allen with a wrist shot.

Ottawa grabbed its first lead at 7:18 of the second period on the power play. Allen couldn’t contain the puck after a save and Stutzle scored his 15th goal of the season.

The Canadiens instantly equalized with Barron’s first NHL goal. The 20-year-old’s shot from beyond the right faceoff circle beat Forsberg and made it 2-2.

Ottawa regained the lead when Michael Del Zotto, Mathieu Joseph and Tkachuk combined for a tic-tac-toe play that fooled Allen at 14:20 of the second.

Montreal tied the game a second time after Forsberg couldn’t hold on to Caufield’s wrist shot with 3:35 remaining in the second period.

Ottawa took its third lead 29 seconds into the third period when Batherson deflected Josh Norris’ shot in front of the net on the power play.

White gave Ottawa a two-goal cushion on a delayed Montreal penalty. Watson added an empty-netter, sealing a 6-3 win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2022.