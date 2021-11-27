The Ottawa Senators have claimed forward Adam Gaudette off waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.

Gaudette, 25, has a goal and an assist in eight games with the Blackhawks this season.

He is on a one-year, $997,500 contract. A fifth-round pick (149th overall) by the Vancouver Canucks at the 2015 NHL Draft, Gaudette was dealt to Chicago on April 12 in exchange for forward Matthew Highmore.

Gaudette has 23 goals and 58 points in 168 career NHL games.

The Senators also placed goaltender Matt Murray on waivers.