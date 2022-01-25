3h ago
Ice Chips: Sens' forward White returns to practice after pre-season injury
The Senators placed defenceman Erik Brannstrom in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday. Defenceman Lassi Thomson was recalled from the AHL's Belleville Senators to fill his spot on the roster.
TSN.ca Staff
Thomson draws back in for Sens, gets look on 2nd PP unit
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
TSN's Claire Hanna reports that centre Colin White practiced with the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.
White, 24, suffered a shoulder injury in the pre-season and has yet to return to game action.
Head coach D.J. Smith says the team is waiting for clearance from doctors and that White is "certainly closer" to being back.
In 200 career games with Ottawa, White has 33 goals and 55 assists.
Earlier Tuesday, the Senators placed defenceman Erik Brannstrom in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Defenceman Lassi Thomson was recalled from the AHL's Belleville Senators to fill his spot on the roster.
Brannstrom, 22, has one assist in nine games this season with the Senators.
New Jersey Devils
The Devils placed goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood on injured reserve with a left heel injury.
Goaltender Akira Schmid was recalled from AHL Utica and will join the Devils Tuesday in time for their morning skate.
Blackwood, 25, is 9-9-3 this season with a .894 save percentage and a 3.29 goals-against average.
Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets announced they have placed forward Dominic Toninato and assistant coach Charlie Huddy in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.
Toninato, 27, has played 35 games for the Jets this season and has three goals and three assists.
The Jets are scheduled to host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.