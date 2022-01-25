Thomson draws back in for Sens, gets look on 2nd PP unit

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

TSN's Claire Hanna reports that centre Colin White practiced with the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

White, 24, suffered a shoulder injury in the pre-season and has yet to return to game action.

Head coach D.J. Smith says the team is waiting for clearance from doctors and that White is "certainly closer" to being back.

In 200 career games with Ottawa, White has 33 goals and 55 assists.

Earlier Tuesday, the Senators placed defenceman Erik Brannstrom in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Defenceman Lassi Thomson was recalled from the AHL's Belleville Senators to fill his spot on the roster.

Brannstrom, 22, has one assist in nine games this season with the Senators.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils placed goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood on injured reserve with a left heel injury.

Goaltender Akira Schmid was recalled from AHL Utica and will join the Devils Tuesday in time for their morning skate.

Blackwood, 25, is 9-9-3 this season with a .894 save percentage and a 3.29 goals-against average.

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets announced they have placed forward Dominic Toninato and assistant coach Charlie Huddy in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

TSN's Sara Orlesky reported later Tuesday there is a possibility that Toninato's test was a false positive. If further testing comes back negative, Toninato could be available to play Tuesday night when the Jets host the Panthers.

Toninato, 27, has played 35 games for the Jets this season and has three goals and three assists.

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have placed forward Tanner Pearson in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Pearson, 29 has seven goals and 11 helpers in 41 games this season.

The Canucks are scheduled to host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.