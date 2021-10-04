Matthews recovering well and inching his way back to action for Leafs

Ottawa Senators forward Colin White left a preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night due to an upper-body injury.

Injury update: #Sens forward Colin White has sustained an upper-body injury and will not return to tonight's game vs. @MapleLeafs. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) October 4, 2021

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals and added eight assists over 45 games with the Sens last season, his fifth year with the club.

White was selected 21st overall by Ottawa in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.