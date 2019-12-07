Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson left Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury.

#Sens goaltender Craig Anderson sustained a lower body injury in the first period of this afternoon’s game in Philadelphia. He will not return to today’s game. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) December 7, 2019

The injury occurred in the first period after Anderson miss-played the puck in his own crease which led to a Flyers goal. The goal was later disallowed after a successful offside challenge by Senators head coach DJ Smith.

Backup Anders Nilsson has taken over in net.

The 38-year-old has started in 13 games this season posting a 5-8 record with a 2.89 GAA and a .905 save percentage.