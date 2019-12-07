2h ago
Sens’ Anderson leaves game with injury
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson left Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury.
The injury occurred in the first period after Anderson miss-played the puck in his own crease which led to a Flyers goal. The goal was later disallowed after a successful offside challenge by Senators head coach DJ Smith.
Backup Anders Nilsson has taken over in net.
The 38-year-old has started in 13 games this season posting a 5-8 record with a 2.89 GAA and a .905 save percentage.