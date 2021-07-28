The Ottawa Senators are signing head coach D.J. Smith to a two-year contract extension, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

D.J. Smith's extension with the Senators will be two more years on top of the one year he has left plus a team option. #Sens @TSNHockey #FreeAgentFrenzy — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) July 28, 2021

Smith, 44, was entering the final season of a three-year deal signed upon joining the team in 2019.

In two seasons as head coach, Smith has a 48-62-17 record with the Senators.

Ottawa finished with a 23-28-5 record this past season.

More details to follow.