Sens' Chabot and J. Brown likely done for the season

Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot is expected to miss the team's final four games after exiting Monday's win over the Winnipeg Jets with an upper-body injury.

Senators head coach DJ Smith said Chabot did not suffer a serious injury, but the team will air on the side of caution. The Senators are planning to take the same approach with defenceman Josh Brown, Smith said.

It's nothing serious, but the team won't push Chabot to play if he's not 100 per cent. Same is true for Josh Brown, who will likely miss final four games with an injury. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) May 4, 2021

Chabot took a hard hit from Jets defenceman Logan Stanley behind the net and skated off the ice in discomfort.

He played 2:57 in the opening period before leaving the game with the injury.

After the game, Senators head coach D.J. Smith said they would evaluate Chabot's condition on Tuesday, but did not expect the injury to be too serious.

"We’ll see in the morning how he is, obviously he couldn’t return and he’s a tough kid," said Smith. "We don’t expect that it’s anything really bad, but we’re certainly not going to put him in harms way either with a short runway here left."

The 24-year-old has appeared in 49 games this season for the Senators and posted six goals with 25 assists.