Christian Wolanin's training camp is over before it even began.

The Ottawa Senators announced on Thursday that the 24-year-old defenceman will be out four months with a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Coach D.J. Smith said he incurred the injury on Monday when he slipped on the ice.

A native of Quebec City, Wolanin is heading into his third NHL season.

He appeared in 30 contests for the team last year, notching four goals and eight assists and averaging 17:20 of ice time.