Ottawa Senators head coach DJ Smith told the media Tuesday that defenceman Erik Brannstrom will go on the the injured reserve.

Brannstrom took a big hit from Josh Archibald on Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Smith says the rookie defenceman played through the injury but will miss seven to 10 days.

Christian Wolanin draws back into the lineup in the place of Brannstrom.

Brannstrom has one assist in three games so far this season.