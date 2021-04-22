Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot said Wednesday that while he hasn't given much thought to playing for Team Canada at next month's IIHF World Hockey Championship, he is open to the possibility.

Chabot has previously represented Canada at the tournament in 2018 and again 2019, when he helped the team earn a silver medal.

“This year, with everything that’s been going on with the COVID-19 and the travelling, we really don’t know what’s going on,” Chabot said, per the Ottawa Sun. “I haven’t really given it any thoughts right now. But, like I said, if I get the chance you always want to play for your country.

“You want to play some more games and it’s a fun time when you get the chance to meet the other guys from other teams and play with them. You learn more on and off the ice so it’s always good.”

The 24-year-old was among several players listed by TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger as possibilities for Canada as they expect a younger team with "perhaps some Olympic hopefuls." Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat, Dillon Dube and Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames, and goaltenders Carter Hart and MacKenzie Blackwood were also among the options listed by Dreger.

Chabot added that the worlds, scheduled to begin May 21 in Latvia, could still be called off as the women's worlds were on Wednesday. The 2020 tournament in Switzerland was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s always a grey area and it’s been like that for over a year now,” Chabot said. “Every situation is uncertain and you never know what’s going to happen. When the time comes, we’ll see and we’ll make the decision then.

"As of now, to be honest, I haven’t really thought about it. We’ve got 10 games left here, we’re playing better as a team and that’s my main focus.”

Chabot has four goals and 28 points in 43 games with the Senators, his fourth in the NHL.