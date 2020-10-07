The Ottawa Senators did not qualify forward Anthony Duclair.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said Wednesday that Duclair acted as his own agent and that the team offered him a "substantial raise" but that Duclair will be heading to free agency.

#sens Dorion says they did not qualify Duclair. Dorion says that Duclair acted as his own agent and that they offered him a “substantial raise” but that Duclair will be headed to free agency. — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) October 7, 2020

Ottawa also did not issue qualifying offers to forward Jayce Hawryrluk and defenceman Andreas Englund.

Duclair, 25, registered 40 points (23G, 17A) this past season for the Senators, who failed to qualify for the postseason during the COVID-19 shortened campaign. He is set to become a restricted free agent.

Jayce Hawryrluk and Andreas Englund also have RFA status.